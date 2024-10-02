Expert Outlook: Stanley Black & Decker Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 5 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Stanley Black & Decker, presenting an average target of $99.44, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a 11.88% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $88.88.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Stanley Black & Decker by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $96.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $107.00 - Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Underweight $88.00 $80.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $86.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $94.00 $80.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $85.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $121.00 $110.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $94.00 $82.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $92.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Stanley Black & Decker. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stanley Black & Decker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Stanley Black & Decker's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Stanley Black & Decker's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stanley Black & Decker analyst ratings.

Delving into Stanley Black & Decker's Background

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Tools and Outdoor and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Tools and Outdoor segment. The Tools and Outdoor segment is comprised of the Power Tools Group (PTG), Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage (HTAS), and Outdoor Power Equipment (Outdoor) businesses. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Stanley Black & Decker's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Stanley Black & Decker's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stanley Black & Decker's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stanley Black & Decker's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Stanley Black & Decker's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SWK

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SWK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.