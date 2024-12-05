Expert Outlook: Sprinklr Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Ratings for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.12, a high estimate of $10.50, and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.43% lower than the prior average price target of $9.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sprinklr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $9.00 $9.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $10.50 $10.50 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $6.00 $8.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Underweight $7.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sprinklr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sprinklr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sprinklr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Sprinklr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sprinklr analyst ratings.

Get to Know Sprinklr Better

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in providing enterprise software that enables every customer-facing function across the front office, from Customer Care to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, and communicate across digital channels. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in Americas, EMEA and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from Americas.

Sprinklr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sprinklr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sprinklr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CXM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CXM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.