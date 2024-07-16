Expert Outlook: SolarEdge Technologies Through The Eyes Of 29 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 29 analysts have published ratings on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 19 1 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 9 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 9 1 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $55.21, with a high estimate of $124.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. A 23.77% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $72.43.

The perception of SolarEdge Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $49.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $36.00 $56.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $37.00 $37.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $37.00 $71.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Announces Neutral $29.00 - Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $62.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $25.00 $49.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $53.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $83.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $46.00 $72.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $38.00 $58.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $49.00 $59.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $59.00 $73.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $71.00 $71.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $81.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $56.00 $92.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $55.00 $75.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Buy $84.00 $104.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $44.00 $54.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $58.00 $75.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $71.00 $83.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $71.00 $74.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Buy $80.00 $85.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $56.00 $73.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $55.00 $60.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $49.00 $64.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $60.00 $76.00 Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $124.00 $133.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Buy $104.00 $106.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SolarEdge Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know SolarEdge Technologies Better

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Understanding the Numbers: SolarEdge Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: SolarEdge Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -78.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -76.96%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, SolarEdge Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

