Expert Outlook: SoFi Technologies Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SoFi Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has increased by 4.67% from the previous average price target of $15.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SoFi Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $14.00 - Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Tim Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $15.50 $14.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $17.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SoFi Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SoFi Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SoFi Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SoFi Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into SoFi Technologies's Background

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

SoFi Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SoFi Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.74% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SoFi Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoFi Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoFi Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

