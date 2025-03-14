Expert Outlook: Six Flags Entertainment Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $50.5, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.63% lower than the prior average price target of $54.67.

The standing of Six Flags Entertainment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Announces Overweight $41.00 - Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Buy $50.00 $55.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $56.00 $54.00

Six Flags Entertainment Corp is North America's regional amusement resort operator with approximately 27 amusement parks, around 15 separately gated water parks, and nine resort properties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It provides coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts, and a portfolio of beloved intellectual properties such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Six Flags Entertainment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 85.2% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Six Flags Entertainment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Six Flags Entertainment's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Six Flags Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Six Flags Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.53.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

