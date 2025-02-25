Expert Outlook: SI-BONE Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SI-BONE, presenting an average target of $24.4, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average has increased by 7.02% from the previous average price target of $22.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SI-BONE by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Turkaly Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00 Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SI-BONE. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SI-BONE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SI-BONE's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into SI-BONE's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SI-BONE analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know SI-BONE Better

SI-BONE Inc is a medical device company, that develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. Its products include a series of patented titanium implants and the instruments used to implant them, as well as implantable bone products such as iFuse-3D, iFuse-TORQ and iFuse Bedrock Granite which have applications across sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult spinal deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Breaking Down SI-BONE's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SI-BONE's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: SI-BONE's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SI-BONE's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SI-BONE's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SIBN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SIBN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.