Expert Outlook: Savers Value Village Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $18.75, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 19.35% lower than the prior average price target of $23.25.

The perception of Savers Value Village by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $21.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $19.00 $24.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $21.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Savers Value Village. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Savers Value Village compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Savers Value Village's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Savers Value Village's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Savers Value Village Inc is a for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada. It purchases second hand textiles (i.e., clothing, bedding, and bath items), shoes, accessories, housewares, books and other goods from its non-profit partners ("NPPs"), either directly from them or via on-site donations ("OSDs") at Community Donation Centers at its stores. The company then process, selects, price, merchandise and sell these items in its stores.

Savers Value Village: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Savers Value Village's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.46% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Savers Value Village's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Savers Value Village's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Savers Value Village's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Savers Value Village's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

