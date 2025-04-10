Expert Outlook: SanDisk Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $63.75, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $60.00, the current average has increased by 6.25%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SanDisk. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Vijay Rakesh |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $50.00|$60.00 | |Mehdi Hosseini |Susquehanna |Announces |Positive | $70.00|- | |Matt Bryson |Wedbush |Announces |Outperform | $80.00|- | |Vijay Rakesh |Mizuho |Announces |Outperform | $60.00|- | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Announces |Overweight | $60.00|- | |Thomas O'Malley |Barclays |Announces |Equal-Weight | $50.00|- | |Joseph Moore |Morgan Stanley |Announces |Overweight | $84.00|- | |Aaron Rakers |Wells Fargo |Announces |Equal-Weight | $56.00|- |

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of SanDisk's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About SanDisk

SanDisk Corp is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages majority of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

SanDisk's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SanDisk's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SanDisk's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SanDisk's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

