Expert Outlook: Salesforce Through The Eyes Of 30 Analysts

30 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 11 8 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 7 7 0 1 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $367.7, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $247.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.4% lower than the prior average price target of $384.63.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Salesforce. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $345.00 $400.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $335.00 $350.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $400.00 $415.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $300.00 $330.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $275.00 $300.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $400.00 $440.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Neutral $320.00 $370.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $367.00 $375.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $247.00 $247.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $375.00 $425.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $400.00 $430.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $380.00 $415.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $400.00 $440.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $400.00 $405.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $310.00 $345.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $350.00 $390.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $375.00 $425.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $330.00 $360.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $400.00 $380.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $400.00 $375.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $247.00 $247.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Neutral $370.00 $370.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $425.00 $425.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $375.00 $375.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $405.00 $405.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Salesforce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Salesforce's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Salesforce's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Financial Milestones: Salesforce's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Salesforce displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Salesforce's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.09%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Salesforce's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Salesforce's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Salesforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

