Expert Outlook: Sage Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 10 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $16.64, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has decreased by 18.83% from the previous average price target of $20.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sage Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ritu Baral TD Cowen Lowers Hold $10.00 $16.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.00 $19.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $17.00 $19.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $18.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Neutral $13.00 $15.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $18.00 $23.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $23.00 $28.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Joel Beatty Baird Maintains Neutral $15.00 $15.00 David Hoang Citigroup Announces Sell $8.00 - Joel Beatty Baird Announces Neutral $15.00 -

Discovering Sage Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on brain health medicines. The company is targeting diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry; also targeting two critical central nervous system, or CNS, receptor systems, GABA and NMDA. Its products ZURZUVAE is a medicine for the treatment of postpartum depression, or PPD, in adults, and ZULRESSO is a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression in individuals 15 years old and older. It also has other drugs in its pipeline such as SAGE-324, Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) among others.

Sage Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Sage Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 139.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sage Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1372.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -14.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sage Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Sage Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

