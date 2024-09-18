Expert Outlook: Safehold Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $28.5, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 25.27% increase from the previous average price target of $22.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Safehold by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $38.00 $25.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.00 $21.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $25.00 $20.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Safehold. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Safehold compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Safehold's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Safehold's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Safehold Inc is a REIT that operates its business by acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. Ground leases are long-term contracts between the landlord (the Company) and a tenant or leaseholder. Ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Financial Milestones: Safehold's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Safehold showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.94% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Safehold's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safehold's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Safehold's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.77.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

