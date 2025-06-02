Expert Outlook: RPM Intl Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

RPM Intl (NYSE:RPM) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for RPM Intl, revealing an average target of $117.0, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average represents a 9.8% decrease from the previous average price target of $129.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive RPM Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Announces Buy $135.00 - Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $110.00 $113.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $116.00 $126.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $116.00 $140.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Lowers Hold $110.00 $125.00 Vincent Sinisi Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $113.00 $125.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $126.00 $154.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Neutral $110.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to RPM Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of RPM Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for RPM Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of RPM Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know RPM Intl Better

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributors, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a line of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

RPM Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: RPM Intl's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.05%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: RPM Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPM Intl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPM Intl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.78%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: RPM Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

