Expert Outlook: RPM Intl Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on RPM Intl (NYSE:RPM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $115.0, a high estimate of $126.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. A decline of 14.05% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of RPM Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Sison |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $116.00|$140.00 | |Frank Mitsch |Fermium Research |Lowers |Hold | $110.00|$125.00 | |Vincent Sinisi |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $113.00|$125.00 | |John McNulty |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $126.00|$154.00 | |Ghansham Panjabi |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $110.00|$125.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to RPM Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into RPM Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About RPM Intl

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributors, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a line of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

RPM Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: RPM Intl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPM Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPM Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, RPM Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

