Expert Outlook: Rollins Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Rollins, presenting an average target of $53.2, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $49.40, the current average has increased by 7.69%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Rollins. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brian McNamara |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Hold | $50.00|$49.00 | |Ashish Sabadra |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $62.00|$52.00 | |Manav Patnaik |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $55.00|$50.00 | |Toni Kaplan |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $50.00|$48.00 | |Brian McNamara |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Hold | $49.00|$48.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rollins. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Rollins compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Rollins compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rollins's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Rollins's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Rollins's Background

Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest control services, with operations primarily in the United States, as well as in North, Central, and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. Its portfolio of pest-control brands includes the prominent Orkin brand, a market leader in the US, which boasts near national coverage, and in Canada. Residential pest and termite prevention dominates the services provided by Rollins, owing to the group's ongoing focus on the US and Canadian markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Rollins's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Rollins's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.16%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Rollins's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rollins's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rollins's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Rollins's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

