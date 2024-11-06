Expert Outlook: Revolve Gr Through The Eyes Of 17 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 7 1 0 Last 30D 3 1 4 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $29.0, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 22.11% increase from the previous average price target of $23.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Revolve Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $30.00 $25.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Buy $35.00 $29.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $34.00 $28.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $33.00 $21.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $35.00 $30.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $17.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $33.00 $24.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Buy $29.00 $26.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $17.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $25.00 $21.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $17.00 $15.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $30.00 - Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Revolve Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Revolve Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Revolve Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Revolve Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Revolve Gr analyst ratings.

Delving into Revolve Gr's Background

The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2023 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the US, but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 20% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Breaking Down Revolve Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Revolve Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.19% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revolve Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Revolve Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RVLV

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RVLV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.