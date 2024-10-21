Expert Outlook: Republic Servs Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Republic Servs (NYSE:RSG) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 5 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Republic Servs, presenting an average target of $213.7, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has increased by 3.18% from the previous average price target of $207.11.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Republic Servs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $219.00 $210.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $224.00 - James Schumm TD Cowen Raises Hold $200.00 $195.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $214.00 $219.00 Arthur Nagorny RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $211.00 $201.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $211.00 $209.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $208.00 $196.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $215.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $210.00 $211.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $210.00 $208.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Republic Servs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Republic Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Republic Servs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Republic Servs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Republic Servs's Background

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Republic Servs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Republic Servs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Republic Servs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Servs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Republic Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

