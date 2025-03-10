Expert Outlook: Repay Holdings Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Repay Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $7.50. Experiencing a 9.56% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $11.61.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Repay Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $9.00 $11.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $12.00 $13.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $10.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $7.50 $9.50 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $11.00 $11.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Repay Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Repay Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Repay Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Repay Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Repay Holdings's Background

Repay Holdings Corp is engaged in providing integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have transaction processing needs. It allows customers to pay through Mobile App, Text, Interactive Voice Response, Virtual Terminal, Hosted Payment Page and Online Customer Portal among others. It operates in two segments Consumer Payments and Business Payments.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Repay Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Repay Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repay Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repay Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.67.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

