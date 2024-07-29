Expert Outlook: Remitly Global Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 0 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.7, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 15.16% lower than the prior average price target of $24.40.

The standing of Remitly Global among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $20.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $23.00 $24.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $22.00 $32.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $25.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $28.00 $34.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $24.00 $28.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $15.00 $17.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $17.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Remitly Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Remitly Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Remitly Global's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Remitly Global Inc provides integrated financial services to immigrants, including helping customers send money internationally in a quick, reliable, and more cost-effective manner by leveraging digital channels. It supports cross-border transmissions across the globe. The company's revenue is generated on transaction fees charged to customers and foreign exchange spreads between the foreign exchange rate offered to customers and the foreign exchange rate on the company's currency purchases.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Remitly Global showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.01% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Remitly Global's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Remitly Global's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Remitly Global's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Remitly Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

