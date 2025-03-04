Expert Outlook: Raymond James Finl Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $175.42, a high estimate of $201.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.12% increase from the previous average price target of $162.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Raymond James Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $161.00 $149.00 Mark McLaughlin B of A Securities Raises Buy $201.00 $198.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Neutral $172.00 $166.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $177.00 $170.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $190.00 $175.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $176.00 $168.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $168.00 $169.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $170.00 $145.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Neutral $166.00 $151.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $185.00 $161.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $170.00 $143.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $152.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Raymond James Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Raymond James Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Raymond James Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Raymond James Finl

Raymond James Financial is a financial holding company whose major operations include wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and commercial banking. The company supports more than 8,000 employee and independent contractor financial advisors across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom with over $1.5 trillion of assets under administration as of September 2024. Approximately 90% of the company's revenue is from the US and 70% is from the company's wealth-management segment.

Financial Insights: Raymond James Finl

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Raymond James Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.19% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Raymond James Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Raymond James Finl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.26.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

