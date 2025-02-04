Expert Outlook: Ralph Lauren Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $265.2, a high estimate of $335.00, and a low estimate of $207.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.29% from the previous average price target of $249.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Ralph Lauren's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $285.00 $260.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $285.00 $280.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $335.00 $315.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $215.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $257.00 $200.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $235.00 $215.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $300.00 $287.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $258.00 $251.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $207.00 $207.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ralph Lauren. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ralph Lauren's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Ralph Lauren Better

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Financial Insights: Ralph Lauren

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ralph Lauren's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralph Lauren's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ralph Lauren's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.2%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ralph Lauren's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

