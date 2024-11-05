Expert Outlook: QuinStreet Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for QuinStreet, revealing an average target of $24.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.6% increase from the previous average price target of $22.10.

The standing of QuinStreet among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Campbell Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $27.00 $23.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Daniel Day B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $21.50 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to QuinStreet. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of QuinStreet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of QuinStreet's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of QuinStreet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

QuinStreet Inc focuses on marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. It delivers measurable and cost-effective marketing results to its clients, in the form of qualified inquiries such as clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers. It generates revenue by delivering measurable online marketing results to the clients. Its products and services are Customer Acquisition, QuinStreet Rating Platform (QRP), and CloudControlMedia.

Understanding the Numbers: QuinStreet's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining QuinStreet's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 52.19% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: QuinStreet's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): QuinStreet's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: QuinStreet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

