Expert Outlook: Prothena Corp Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $36.0, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average has decreased by 24.37% from the previous average price target of $47.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Prothena Corp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rudy Li Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $18.00 $40.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $14.00 $30.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $30.00 $48.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $78.00 $80.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Prothena Corp's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Prothena Corp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Prothena Corp analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Prothena Corp

Prothena Corp PLC is a clinical biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare and peripheral amyloid diseases. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including ATTR amyloidosis [Coramitug (PRX004)], Alzheimer's disease (PRX123), Neurodegeneration (PRXPRX019), and Others.

Prothena Corp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Prothena Corp's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5556.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Prothena Corp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2128.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prothena Corp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prothena Corp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Prothena Corp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PRTA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Oppenheimer Downgrades Outperform Perform May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PRTA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.