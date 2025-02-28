Expert Outlook: Progyny Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Progyny, revealing an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.29% from the previous average price target of $19.25.

A clear picture of Progyny's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $23.00 $17.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $17.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Progyny. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Progyny compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Progyny's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Progyny Inc is a company engaged in specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of the treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Progyny's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Progyny's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.04% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Progyny's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progyny's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progyny's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Progyny's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

