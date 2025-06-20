Expert Outlook: Progressive Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $306.47, a high estimate of $333.00, and a low estimate of $287.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $302.80, the current average has increased by 1.21%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Progressive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $333.00 $328.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $291.00 $285.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $320.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $328.00 $324.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $320.00 $310.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $324.00 $320.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $288.00 $282.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $288.00 $288.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $297.00 $289.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $297.00 $285.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Buy $319.00 $327.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $320.00 $317.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $288.00 $300.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $287.00 $267.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $287.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Progressive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Progressive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Progressive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Progressive's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Progressive analyst ratings.

About Progressive

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 24 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Progressive: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Progressive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.36% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PGR

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PGR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.