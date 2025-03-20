Expert Outlook: Precigen Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.75, along with a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $5.25, the current average has increased by 9.52%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Precigen's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Butler Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $6.00 $6.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $6.00 $4.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Precigen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Precigen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Precigen's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Precigen

Precigen Inc is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic biology solutions. The company designs build and regulate gene programs. Its technologies are broadly applicable across a wide range of diverse end markets. Intrexon's business model is to commercialize its technologies through exclusive channel collaborations with collaborators that have specific industry expertise, development resources, and sales and marketing capabilities, in order to bring new and improved products and processes to market. Its reportable segments are Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. The company's collaborators provide compensation through technology access fees, royalties, milestones, and reimbursement of certain costs.

Precigen's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Precigen's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.89%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Precigen's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2516.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Precigen's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -48.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Precigen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -30.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Precigen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

