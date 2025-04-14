Expert Outlook: Permian Resources Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Permian Resources, revealing an average target of $18.5, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average represents a 4.54% decrease from the previous average price target of $19.38.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Permian Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Scott Hanold |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $16.00|$18.00 | |Noah Hungness |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $17.00|$19.00 | |Devin McDermott |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $19.00|$21.00 | |Arun Jayaram |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $18.00|$21.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $20.00|$21.00 | |Biju Perincheril |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $20.00|$17.00 | |Paul Diamond |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $17.00|$18.00 | |Mark Lear |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $21.00|$20.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Permian Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Permian Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Permian Resources's Background

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Financial Milestones: Permian Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Permian Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

