Expert Outlook: Perdoceo Education Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.25, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Marking an increase of 4.46%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $28.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Perdoceo Education among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $30.00 $27.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Perdoceo Education. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Perdoceo Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Perdoceo Education's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Perdoceo Education's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp is an American for-profit education company that focuses on quality postsecondary education online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The company's important segment include the American InterContinental University, and Colorado Technical University. These universities provide undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs focusing on business, technology, management, and social services with majority of the students enrolled in programs offered fully online. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Colorado Technical University segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Perdoceo Education

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Perdoceo Education's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.63%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Perdoceo Education's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.61% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Perdoceo Education's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

