Expert Outlook: Payoneer Global Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Ratings for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $9.56, with a high estimate of $16.50 and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has decreased by 10.82% from the previous average price target of $10.72.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Payoneer Global among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $8.50 $8.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $10.00 $13.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $9.00 $7.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $7.00 $8.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $8.00 $14.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $9.00 $11.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $10.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $16.50 $14.50 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Payoneer Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Payoneer Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Payoneer Global compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Payoneer Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Payoneer Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Payoneer Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Payoneer Global analyst ratings.

Delving into Payoneer Global's Background

Payoneer Global Inc is a financial technology company purpose-built to enable the world's small and medium-sized businesses (SMB(s)) to grow and operate their businesses around the world by reliably and securely connecting them to the digital economy. The company started to empower commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries, and currencies with its diversified cross-border payments platform.

Financial Insights: Payoneer Global

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Payoneer Global's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.08% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Payoneer Global's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.34%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Payoneer Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Payoneer Global's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Payoneer Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PAYO

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PAYO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.