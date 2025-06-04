Expert Outlook: Paymentus Holdings Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Ratings for Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $34.9, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.25% increase from the previous average price target of $33.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Paymentus Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $30.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $34.00 $28.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $35.00 $29.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $36.00 $30.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $30.00 $36.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $36.00 $40.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $31.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $36.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Paymentus Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Paymentus Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Paymentus Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Paymentus Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Paymentus Holdings's Background

Paymentus Holdings Inc provides electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication and self-service revenue management to billers and financial institutions through a Software-as-a-Service, (SaaS), secure, omni-channel technology platform. The platform integrates into a biller's core financial and operating systems to provide flexible and secure access to payment processing of credit cards, debit cards, eChecks and digital wallets across a number of channels including online, mobile, IVR, call center, chatbot and voice-based assistants. The Company generates revenue from payment transaction fees processed through the Company's platform. The fees are generated as a percentage of transaction value or a specified fee per transaction.

Paymentus Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Paymentus Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 48.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Paymentus Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paymentus Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paymentus Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Paymentus Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

