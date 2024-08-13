Expert Outlook: Paycor HCM Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $16.17, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 21.12% lower than the prior average price target of $20.50.

The standing of Paycor HCM among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $33.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $15.00 $19.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $11.00 $14.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $14.00 $17.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $20.00 $20.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $17.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Paycor HCM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paycor HCM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Paycor HCM's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Paycor HCM's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Paycor HCM provides payroll and human capital management solutions to small and midsize clients in the United States via a software-as-a-service model. Alongside core payroll functionality, the firm's platform offers a suite of HCM solutions including talent management and time and attendance software, third-party integration capabilities, and industry-specific configurations. The firm targets customers with 10-1,000 employees and had over 30,000 customers as of June 2023.

Paycor HCM's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Paycor HCM's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.81% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paycor HCM's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.31%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paycor HCM's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paycor HCM's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Paycor HCM adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

