Expert Outlook: Origin Bancorp Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Origin Bancorp, revealing an average target of $43.86, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.98% from the previous average price target of $41.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Origin Bancorp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $45.00 $42.00 Kevin Fitzsimmons DA Davidson Raises Buy $44.00 $41.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $44.00 $40.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $42.00 $35.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Origin Bancorp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Origin Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Origin Bancorp's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Origin Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The bank provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high-net-worth individuals, and retail clients. The bank principally operates in one business segment, community banking. The bank is engaged in attracting deposits from individuals and businesses and using these deposits and borrowed funds to originate commercial, residential mortgage, construction, and consumer loans. The bank generates the majority of its revenue from interest earned on loans and investments, service charges, and fees on deposit accounts.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Origin Bancorp

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Origin Bancorp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.13%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Origin Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Origin Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Origin Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

