Expert Outlook: Oracle Through The Eyes Of 30 Analysts

Ratings for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) were provided by 30 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|14
|9
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|6
|11
|8
|0
|0
Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $178.53, with a high estimate of $205.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.03% from the previous average price target of $162.25.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
The standing of Oracle among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Jason Ader
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$200.00
|$190.00
|Alex Zukin
|RBC Capital
|Announces
|Sector Perform
|$165.00
|-
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$205.00
|$175.00
|Mark Moerdler
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$202.00
|$201.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$190.00
|$170.00
|Mark Murphy
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Neutral
|$140.00
|$120.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$200.00
|$175.00
|Jason Ader
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$190.00
|$175.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$195.00
|$175.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$202.00
|$172.00
|Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$190.00
|$180.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$175.00
|$175.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$190.00
|$175.00
|John Difucci
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Buy
|$200.00
|$185.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$185.00
|$175.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Neutral
|$157.00
|$140.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Announces
|Market Outperform
|$175.00
|-
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$170.00
|$150.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$173.00
|$160.00
|Brad Reback
|Stifel
|Raises
|Hold
|$155.00
|$135.00
|Jason Ader
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$175.00
|$165.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$172.00
|$160.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Neutral
|$140.00
|$105.00
|Siti Panigrahi
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$185.00
|$170.00
|Karl Keirstead
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$175.00
|$160.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$175.00
|$160.00
|Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$180.00
|$165.00
|Keith Weiss
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$145.00
|$125.00
|Brad Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$175.00
|$155.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$175.00
|$150.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Oracle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Oracle's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Oracle analyst ratings.
Delving into Oracle's Background
Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.
Oracle's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.
Revenue Growth: Oracle's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Oracle's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.05%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.81, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for ORCL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Mar 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underweight
View More Analyst Ratings for ORCL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.