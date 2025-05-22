Expert Outlook: ONE Gas Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $77.0, a high estimate of $89.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.34% from the previous average price target of $73.80.

The standing of ONE Gas among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $69.00 $74.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Neutral $73.00 $69.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $89.00 $82.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $84.00 $76.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $68.00

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ONE Gas's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

ONE Gas Inc is a regulated natural gas utility company. It is involved in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation consumers through its network of pipelines and service lines. Almost all of the company's revenue is derived from natural gas sales in the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company controls considerable market shares in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ONE Gas's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.77%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONE Gas's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONE Gas's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ONE Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.01.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

