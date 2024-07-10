Expert Outlook: Olin Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Olin (NYSE:OLN) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Olin, revealing an average target of $67.62, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. A decline of 2.87% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Olin by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $69.00 $73.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $51.00 $59.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $63.00 $69.00 Vincent Anderson Stifel Raises Buy $69.00 $68.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $72.00 $74.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $75.00 $72.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $73.00 $78.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $69.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Olin. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Olin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Olin's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Olin's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Olin

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Olin's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Olin's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olin's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, Olin adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

