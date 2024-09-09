Expert Outlook: Nucor Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $179.0, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average has decreased by 3.97% from the previous average price target of $186.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Nucor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $174.00 $170.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $176.00 $187.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $170.00 $180.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $175.00 $185.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nucor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Nucor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Nucor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Nucor's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Nucor Better

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue. The steel mills segment includes carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor's equity method investments in NuMit and NJSM.

Nucor: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Nucor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.18%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Nucor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nucor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nucor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Nucor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

