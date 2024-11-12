Expert Outlook: Norwegian Cruise Line Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 2 6 1 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Norwegian Cruise Line and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $27.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.77, the current average has increased by 20.33%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Norwegian Cruise Line. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $26.00 $19.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $36.00 $32.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $29.00 $19.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $21.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $28.00 $26.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $24.00 $21.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $29.00 $24.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $30.00 $24.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $19.00 $17.50 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $21.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $29.00 $27.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Norwegian Cruise Line showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.67% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Norwegian Cruise Line's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 51.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Norwegian Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 11.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

