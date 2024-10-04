Expert Outlook: Norwegian Cruise Line Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line, revealing an average target of $23.96, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $17.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.06% increase from the previous average price target of $22.38.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Norwegian Cruise Line is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $29.00 $27.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Strong Buy $32.00 $32.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $17.50 $16.50 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $24.00 $23.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $27.00 $26.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00

Get to Know Norwegian Cruise Line Better

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Understanding the Numbers: Norwegian Cruise Line's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Norwegian Cruise Line's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Norwegian Cruise Line's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 30.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Norwegian Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 19.39. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

