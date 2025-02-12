Expert Outlook: Myriad Genetics Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Myriad Genetics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 23.0% lower than the prior average price target of $25.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Myriad Genetics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Wilkin Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $29.00 - John Peterson Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $14.00 $24.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $18.00 $29.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $20.00 $20.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $13.00 $15.00 Lu Li UBS Announces Neutral $18.00 - Puneet Souda Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $30.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $32.00

Delving into Myriad Genetics's Background

Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics company that provides testing services designed to assess an individual's risk of developing a disease. The firm produces MyRisk, a 48-gene panel with the capability to identify the elevated risk of developing 11 types of cancer. Other diagnostic products include BRACAnalysis CDx, the FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PARP inhibitors; GeneSight, which helps improve responses to psychotropic drugs for patients suffering from depression; and Prequel, a noninvasive prenatal test. Precise Oncology Solutions, launched in 2022, combines Precise Tumor with companion diagnostic and prognostic tests such as MyChoice CDx, Prolaris, and EndoPredict. The firm offers biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic services to pharma and biotech companies.

Breaking Down Myriad Genetics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Myriad Genetics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Myriad Genetics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -10.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Myriad Genetics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Myriad Genetics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

