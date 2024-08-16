Expert Outlook: Mosaic Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.83, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A decline of 7.73% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Mosaic is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Overweight $32.00 $39.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $30.00 $30.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $31.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $32.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $30.00 $33.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $28.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mosaic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Mosaic's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Mosaic's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Mosaic Better

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosiac Fertilizantes business, which the company acquired from Vale in 2018.

Key Indicators: Mosaic's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Mosaic's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.01%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Mosaic's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Mosaic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

