Expert Outlook: Moelis Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Moelis (NYSE:MC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $72.67, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.01%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Moelis among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $50.00|$55.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $55.00|$63.00 | |Ryan Kenny |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $42.00|$70.00 | |James Yaro |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $75.00|$86.00 | |Ryan Kenny |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $70.00|$100.00 | |James Yaro |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $87.00|$79.00 | |Aidan Hall |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $92.00|$86.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $83.00|$77.00 | |Ryan Kenny |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $100.00|$95.00 |

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Moelis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Moelis compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Moelis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Moelis's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Moelis's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Moelis Better

Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all industry sectors. It also advises clients on their critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. it generates revenue from advisory transactions. The firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by Europe and the rest of the World.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Moelis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Moelis's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 104.17% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moelis's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moelis's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 22.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moelis's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.06%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Moelis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

