Expert Outlook: Meta Platforms Through The Eyes Of 46 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 46 analysts have released ratings for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 21 22 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 9 8 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 12 13 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $727.2, a high estimate of $935.00, and a low estimate of $525.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $724.89, the current average has increased by 0.32%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Meta Platforms is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Nat Schindler |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $525.00|$627.00 | |Brian Nowak |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $615.00|$660.00 | |Youssef Squali |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $700.00|$770.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Lowers |Overweight | $624.00|$790.00 | |Meta Marshall |Wedbush |Lowers |Outperform | $680.00|$770.00 | |Ronald Josey |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $655.00|$780.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $650.00|$800.00 | |Eric Sheridan |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $685.00|$765.00 | |Lloyd Walmsley |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $650.00|$786.00 | |Thomas Champion |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $610.00|$775.00 | |Jason Celino |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $645.00|$710.00 | |Justin Post |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $640.00|$765.00 | |Michael Morris |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $675.00|$750.00 | |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $610.00|$725.00 | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $600.00|$725.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $790.00|$790.00 | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $725.00|$810.00 | |Andrew Boone |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $750.00|$750.00 | |Jason Celino |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $710.00|$750.00 | |Ivan Feinseth |Tigress Financial |Raises |Strong Buy | $935.00|$645.00 | |Lloyd Walmsley |UBS |Raises |Buy | $786.00|$736.00 | |Ronald Josey |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $780.00|$753.00 | |Jason Helfstein |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $800.00|$650.00 | |Justin Post |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $765.00|$710.00 | |Brian Pitz |BMO Capital |Raises |Market Perform | $610.00|$530.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Raises |Buy | $800.00|$700.00 | |Brad Erickson |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $800.00|$700.00 | |Eric Sheridan |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $765.00|$688.00 | |Mark Zgutowicz |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $820.00|$820.00 | |Deepak Mathivanan |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Overweight | $790.00|$720.00 | |Youssef Squali |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $770.00|$700.00 | |Shyam Patil |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $800.00|$675.00 | |Nat Schindler |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $627.00|$583.00 | |Andrew Boone |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $750.00|$750.00 | |Josh Beck |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $800.00|$725.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Maintains |Overweight | $750.00|$750.00 | |Thomas Champion |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $775.00|$670.00 | |Barton Crockett |Rosenblatt |Raises |Buy | $846.00|$811.00 | |Ross Sandler |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $705.00|$630.00 | |Ken Gawrelski |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $752.00|$685.00 | |Jeffrey Wlodarczak |Pivotal Research |Raises |Buy | $875.00|$800.00 | |James Lee |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $750.00|$675.00 | |Colin Sebastian |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $750.00|$680.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $750.00|$700.00 | |Greg Miller |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $750.00|$750.00 | |Barton Crockett |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $811.00|$811.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Meta Platforms's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Meta Platforms analyst ratings.

Get to Know Meta Platforms Better

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Key Indicators: Meta Platforms's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 43.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

