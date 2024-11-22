Expert Outlook: MaxLinear Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.0, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. A 24.99% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $25.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MaxLinear by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $14.00 - Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $26.00

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. MaxLinear's product options include both radio frequency receivers and radio frequency receiver systems-on-chips. The company's products enable the distribution and display of broadband video and data content in a wide range of electronic devices. Customers for MaxLinear include original equipment manufacturers, module makers, and original design manufacturers.

Key Indicators: MaxLinear's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, MaxLinear faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -40.16% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MaxLinear's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -93.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MaxLinear's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MaxLinear's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MaxLinear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

