Expert Outlook: Matador Resources Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Matador Resources, revealing an average target of $69.75, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.12% lower than the prior average price target of $76.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Matador Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mike Scialla |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Overweight | $86.00|$90.00 | |Scott Hanold |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $62.00|$70.00 | |Zach Parham |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $61.00|$65.00 | |Devin McDermott |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $68.00|$84.00 | |Hanwen Chang |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $87.00|$90.00 | |Zach Parham |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $65.00|$76.00 | |John Freeman |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $67.00|$77.00 | |Subash Chandra |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $62.00|$62.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Matador Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Matador Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

A Deep Dive into Matador Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.0%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

