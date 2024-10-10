Expert Outlook: Mastercard Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 7 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $531.71, a high estimate of $576.00, and a low estimate of $500.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.14% from the previous average price target of $515.54.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Mastercard by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $576.00 $536.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $509.00 $480.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Neutral $525.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $570.00 $500.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $520.00 $520.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $536.00 $530.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $536.00 $531.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $533.00 $532.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $538.00 $528.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $515.00 $490.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $520.00 $510.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $526.00 $500.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $540.00 $535.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $500.00 $510.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mastercard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mastercard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Mastercard's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Mastercard Better

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Financial Milestones: Mastercard's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Mastercard displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mastercard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 46.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mastercard's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 44.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.1, Mastercard faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

