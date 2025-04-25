Expert Outlook: MasTec Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MasTec and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $157.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $195.00 and a low estimate of $134.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.59%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MasTec by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $152.00|$167.00 | |Sangita Jain |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $140.00|$168.00 | |Brian Brophy |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $143.00|$175.00 | |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $154.00|$197.00 | |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Announces |Overweight | $134.00|- | |Joseph Osha |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $195.00|$195.00 | |Alex Rygiel |B. Riley Securities |Raises |Buy | $165.00|$151.00 | |Adam Seiden |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $145.00|$130.00 | |Brian Brophy |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $175.00|$185.00 | |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $167.00|$156.00 | |Andrew Wittmann |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $153.00|$162.00 | |Drew Chamberlain |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $172.00|$154.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MasTec. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MasTec. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MasTec's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of MasTec's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MasTec analyst ratings.

Discovering MasTec: A Closer Look

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include engineering, building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

MasTec's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: MasTec's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasTec's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MTZ

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MTZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.