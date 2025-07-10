Expert Outlook: MarketAxess Holdings Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $242.17, a high estimate of $283.00, and a low estimate of $202.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $236.83, the current average has increased by 2.25%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of MarketAxess Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $237.00 $240.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $265.00 $250.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $240.00 $232.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $202.00 $213.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $226.00 $223.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $283.00 $263.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MarketAxess Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MarketAxess Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MarketAxess Holdings compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MarketAxess Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MarketAxess Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into MarketAxess Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MarketAxess Holdings analyst ratings.

Discovering MarketAxess Holdings: A Closer Look

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit based fixed income securities with its main trading products being US investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre- and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Börse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

Financial Milestones: MarketAxess Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: MarketAxess Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.83%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.22%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MarketAxess Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MarketAxess Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, MarketAxess Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MKTX

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MKTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.