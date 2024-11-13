Expert Outlook: MARA Holdings Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average represents a 4.35% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MARA Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $21.00 - Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Announces Outperform $22.00 - Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $12.00 $14.00

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: MARA Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 77.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MARA Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -137.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MARA Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MARA Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MARA Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

