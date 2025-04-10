Expert Outlook: ManpowerGroup Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $61.0, with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. A 7.58% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $66.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of ManpowerGroup's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joshua Chan |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $57.00|$63.00 | |Manav Patnaik |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $50.00|$55.00 | |Andrew Steinerman |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $65.00|$67.00 | |Tobey Sommer |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $70.00|$74.00 | |Joshua Chan |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $63.00|$71.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ManpowerGroup. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ManpowerGroup compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ManpowerGroup's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into ManpowerGroup's Background

ManpowerGroup Inc. is engaged in providing workforce solutions and services. The company provides services that include Recruitment and Assessment, Upskilling, Reskilling, Training and Development, Career Management, Outsourcing, and Workforce Consulting. The reportable segments of the company are Staffing and Interim, Outcome-Based Solutions and Consulting, Permanent Recruitment, and Others. The Staffing and Interim segment derives the maximum of the company's revenue. The company derives maximum geographical revenue from the Southern European region.

ManpowerGroup's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: ManpowerGroup's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.98%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ManpowerGroup's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ManpowerGroup's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ManpowerGroup's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, ManpowerGroup adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

