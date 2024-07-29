Expert Outlook: Macrogenics Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $9.57, along with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. A decline of 56.5% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Macrogenics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $9.00 $14.00 Kaveri Pohlman BTIG Lowers Buy $9.00 $24.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $4.00 $16.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $25.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $16.00 $22.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $24.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Lowers Hold $7.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Macrogenics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Macrogenics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Macrogenics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Macrogenics: A Closer Look

Macrogenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product includes MARGENZA, which is for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It's a pipeline of product candidates designed to target either various tumor-associated antigens or immune checkpoint molecules. Its pipeline MGC018 (B7-H3), Lorigerlimab (PD-1 × CTLA-4), Tebotelimab (PD-1 × LAG-3), MGD024 (CD123 × CD3), IMGC936 (ADAM9), Enoblituzumab (anti-B7-H3), Retifanlimab (PD-1), and MGD014 (HIV × CD3).

Macrogenics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Macrogenics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -62.83% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Macrogenics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -573.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macrogenics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -40.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macrogenics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Macrogenics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

