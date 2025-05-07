Expert Outlook: Lucid Group Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lucid Group, revealing an average target of $3.0, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.96% lower than the prior average price target of $3.19.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Lucid Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Neutral $3.00 $2.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $3.00 - Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Hold $3.00 $3.50 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $1.00 $3.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lucid Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lucid Group compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lucid Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lucid Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lucid Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lucid Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Lucid Group: A Closer Look

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It offers its own geographically distributed retail and service locations and through direct-to-consumer online and retail sales. It also boasts a product roadmap of future vehicle programs and technologies. It focuses on in-house hardware and software innovation, vertical integration, and a clean-sheet approach to engineering and design led to the development of the Lucid Air. The Lucid Air is a luxury sedan that redefines both the luxury car segment and the EV space. Its geographic segments include North America, the Middle East, and Other International.

Lucid Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lucid Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 49.2% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lucid Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -271.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lucid Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lucid Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lucid Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

